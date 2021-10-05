EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – The first attempt at the 2022 budget for Exeter Township came up a bit short of revenues, township supervisors were informed Monday night.
Finance Director Jennifer Savage told supervisors that the first draft of the budget projected over a $900,000 deficit. However, Savage cautioned, she had not yet received figures from all departments, and she is “very conservative in revenue projections but usually pretty good.”
She also said that the budget would be updated at least two more times before the final vote in December.
Savage used the 2021 millage rate of 2.145 mils, with a $50,000 homestead exemption, to help estimate revenue at $11.5 million in 2022. The first cut at expenses was $12.4 million, a 1.7% decrease from 2021. Three new personnel, two police officers and one other position are projected to be added at an average cost of $100,000, including salary and benefits.
New equipment expected to be added include two police SUVs, a dump truck, a Chevrolet truck, and a field groomer, spreader and seeder. Replacement of computer equipment is anticipated to cost $15,000.
Health insurance premiums are projected to rise 2%, Savage said, while Workers Comp premiums will decrease 12%. Total expenses for the police department are expected to remain flat.
To close the deficit, Savage proposed three options that could be used in entirety or piecemeal. The first is to move $220,000 from the Birdsboro Power Easement project held in the Parks and Recreation Fund to the General Fund. The second option, she said, would be to delay or not hire any new personnel, which would gain up to $300,000. The third option would be to eliminate or reduce the homestead exemption, which could gain up to $650,000.
The supervisors will hold the next budget meeting Nov. 1. The budget will be on the agenda for public discussion at the two voting meetings in October.