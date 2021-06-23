EXETER TWP., Pa. – The topic of critical race theory was introduced again during the public comments section of Tuesday's Exeter Township School Board meeting.
The board heard from township resident and retired teacher Christine Winslow who had concerns and questions she wanted the board to answer, including whether there are any tenants of critical race theory present with the district's curriculum.
In addition, Winslow wanted to know what the board's understanding of critical race theory is and what the district's policy is on teaching such curriculum.
Winslow also wanted to know the origin, purpose and agenda of the Equity and Excellence Committee that is headed by board member Sharon McLendon.
The American Bar Association defines critical race theory as a "critique of how the social construction of race and institutionalized racism perpetuate a racial caste system that relegates people of color to the bottom tiers."
"We have some inklings that it might be present in this district and it is your responsibility to research it and know what it is," Winslow said. "Do you know the constitutional foundations? Do you know what socialism is? Do you know what's being stated in every school and classroom? I need to hear it from your mouths, but you have not answered."
Board member Hurey I. Miller said the board has never addressed critical race theory.
"This is the first time that critical race theory has been mentioned in anything; this is all taking points," Miller said. "We never brought it up anywhere. It's not socialism and it's not Marxism. That's a downright lie."
Board president Allison Wilson told Winslow that critical race theory is not an approved curriculum at Exeter.
After Winslow said her questions were not being adequately answered, Wilson told her the public comment period is not meant to be a conversation.
"I see that it's not a conversation and that's precisely the challenge," Winslow said. "There is a glass wall here."
Coral Lane resident Kelly Lord also spoke to the topic of racism.
"As a pastor, I would tell any child not to look at color; we look at character," Lord said. "I'm not saying (racism) doesn't exist, but there are other things that exist in the world."
She added, "We are making this come back because its propaganda that's been happening for a while. I think the media perpetuated this. If we fall for it, then we're going to have racism again."
McLendon answered saying she was glad that Lord does not see evidence of racism, but that everyone of color has experienced it.
"There is systematic racism and there has been since slavery," McLendon said. "The committee (on equity and excellence) was formed to identify inequity in education."
The board did not discuss the matter any further, but McLendon reported that her committee will meet again in August to discuss what its plan will be for the new school year.