EXETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Before he retired, Exeter Township Supervisor David Hughes was an auditor. At Monday night’s meeting, he put this experience to use, leading a detailed review of the township’s monthly treasurer’s report.
Hughes pointed out several discrepancies and potential problems. He noted that the items for engineering review and building repairs were budgeted for $20,000 for the year and $19,000 had been spent to date. Many other items were also at or nearly over budget with ten months left in the year.
When he finished, Hughes said, “For the first time I’ve ever seen it happen we’ve actually gone through the treasurer’s report.”
Later in the meeting, Hughes made comments to Chairperson Carl Staples about how the supervisors’ meeting agendas were prepared.
“I want to have a say about what’s on the agenda,” said Hughes. Referring to the other supervisors, Hughes noted, “None of us have any say about what goes on that agenda, and this is our meeting.
"I want the people who voted for me to know that there is some kind of fence or wall to prevent me from participating in this government.”
Staples did not reply to Hughes’ comments.
Township Manager
By a 3 to 2 vote, with supervisors Hughes and Michelle Kircher opposed, the supervisors approved a temporary salary adjustment of $1,000 per month for the interim Township Manager. Expressing his opposition, Hughes said, “Mr. Hamm has a wonderful contract here. He gets 7 weeks’ vacation. He’s going to make over $100,000 this year. He doesn’t need more money. If you want to give him something, wait until he’s done his job and we’ll vote a bonus for him.”
The supervisors then voted unanimously to engage a recruitment firm to lead the search for a Township Manager. Kercher commented, “We really need to get someone who knows what they’re doing.”
Earlier, during public comments, a township resident told the supervisors, “Don’t commit the same mistake that the school board made when they engaged an executive search firm that said it would do the job for free.” He encouraged the supervisors to engage a true executive search firm even if it will cost the township a little more.
Other actions
The supervisors approved a waiver request for Service Electric Exeter Township Land Development Plan which was inadvertently overlooked at the last meeting.
Payment in the amount of $55,897.20 for Sutton Circle Detention Basin Retrofit Project was approved. Construction continues for the Sutton Circle Basin Retrofit, which is a required MS4 Project.
The supervisors approved the completion and submission for an American Rescue Plan (ARP) Application Grant through County of Berks in the amount of $121,964.06 for the Oley Turnpike Road culvert replacement.
The County of Berks has $30 million of ARPA funds available for municipalities and other businesses and non-profit organizations to apply for sewer and water projects and other qualified services. The county has allocated $18 million for year 2022 and $12 million for year 2023. Municipalities can apply for funding up to 25% of the construction cost or $1 million, whichever is the lesser amount. The deadline for submission of application to the county is March 31, 2022. The Oley Turnpike Culvert Project qualifies for the funding.
Also, the supervisors authorized applications for the installation of three public fire hydrants by Pennsylvania American Water Company on Hartline Drive, Glen Road, and Jefferson Street. This is at no cost to the township.
A retention agreement with Zaepfel Law, P.C., Lancaster, Pa. was approved. Zaepfel will prepare and submit public comment on behalf of the township concerning Pioneer Crossing Landfill Major Permit Modification.
Also, the supervisors approved a renewal agreement with Ironton Global for a Township Phone System. The renewal agreement is for a three-year term at a cost of $34,133.40.
The supervisors tabled a motion to authorize the purchase of a 7.5-ton rooftop HVAC Unit for the Reading Country Club to get more comparative bids. The township had received three bids to replace the HVAC unit in the whiskey bar area: Burkhardt Mechanical $20,215.00; Warko Group $18,950.00; and Landis Mechanical $16,272.96.
In addition, the supervisors tabled possible action regarding the investment of the Wastewater Proceeds fund.