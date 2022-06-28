EXETER TWP., Pa. – Tuesday night's meeting of the Exeter Township school board was jam-packed with important votes that will impact the future of the district as well as day-to-day operations in the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
As expected, Christy Haller was unanimously approved as the next superintendent of the school district. She previously served as Exeter's director of human resources. Haller replaces interim superintendent Cynthia Mierzejewski, and her annual salary will be $167,500.
"I live in Exeter. I love Exeter," Haller said. "It's not every day you get your dream job, but today I got mine."
Director Robert Quinter told Haller, "I have every confidence you're going to do us proud."
New school safety position
In another personnel action, the board approved the creation of a school safety and security coordinator role. The position will report to the director of pupil services.
Among its goals, the position will manage school safety and security programs and provide direct support to administrators. Also, the coordinator will perform supervisory and administrative tasks in developing, implementing and managing programs "designed to effectively address safety and security needs of students and staff in all schools and programs."
In a discussion of the position during the meeting of the finance and personnel committee held before the voting meeting, Director David Hemberger said he would like to have someone in the same position at another school district come to Exeter and talk about how to perform the job.
Director Timothy Morgan said he "was not in favor of voting tonight" and wanted more input from the public.
Board Chair Ann Hearing said she "wanted to get a leg up before students get back."
"It's important to get this started," she said.
Morgan was the lone vote in opposition, although he said he was in favor of the position.
Final general fund budget
By a vote of 7-2, with Hearing and Andrea Battler opposed, the board approved a final general fund budget in the amount of $81,805,391. Revenues are projected to be $80,970,798 leaving a deficit of $834,593.
By a 6-3 vote, with Hearing, Battler and John Fidler opposed, the board approved a 1.5% increase in the real estate millage rate to 34.7098 mills or $3,470.98 per $100,000 of assessed value. The board also approved unanimously a per capita tax of $5.00 and a homestead/farmstead exclusion reduction of $253.69.
Other business
In labor actions, the board approved a collective bargaining agreement between the school district and the Exeter Township Education Association for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026.
Also, the board approved the confidential secretaries' agreement from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, and agreements with the Exeter School Workers United, SEIU, for the period July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.
In addition, the directors authorized district administration to submit the district comprehensive plan to the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The plan spans the period 2021 through 2024.
Also, the directors approved the Pearson Online and Blended Learning Program (K-12) for 2022-23 at the rates specified in the contract.
Other substantial contracts approved include a tuition agreement between Buxmont Academy and the district to provide alternative education/short-term placement slots for the 2022-23 school year, at a total cost of $134,325.00.
In addition, an agreement between Lakeside Educational Network and the Exeter Township School District to provide three full-time and one part-time neurologic counselors for the 2022-23 school year at a total cost of $288,400 was approved.
Finally, the board approved the various insurance coverage plans for the period July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.