EXETER TWP., Pa. – At its Tuesday night virtual meeting, the Exeter Township School Board adopted a resolution honoring the memory of Dr. David Bender for his 34 years of service to the board.
Bender died in November 2020. He was a school board director from 1983 until 2017. He served as board president and vice president, as chair of numerous committees, and as a mentor to new board members over his many years of service.
"David was a fine gentleman, and there is no resolution that could recognize everything that he did, but I know that he certainly was an inspiration to me, and his contributions were endless," said Robert H. Quinter Jr., a past president of the school board.
Bender's wife, Barbara, said, "Dave truly enjoyed all the time he spent on the school board...it was very nice of you to do this for him."
During its meeting, the board also reorganized its management team for the upcoming year.
The board named Allison Wilson, president, and Hunter Ahrens, vice president, for 2021.
Appointments of a chairperson and member to each school board committee were named:
– Ann Hearing and Hurey Miller, Athletics and Extracurricular Activities Committee;
– Sharon McLendon and John Fidler, Education Committee;
– Hunter Ahrens and Dave Hemberger, Finance, Facilities & Audit Committee;
– Mike Jupina and Michele Stratton, Personnel Committee; and
– David Hemberger, Policy Committee.
Liaisons to other district-related committees were also named:
– John Fidler and Hurey Miller (alternate), Berks Career & Technology Joint Operating;
– Dave Hemberger, Berks County Intermediate Unit Board of Directors;
– Hurey Miller, Exeter Community Education Foundation;
– Sharon McLendon and Hurey Miller (alternate), Equity and Excellence at Exeter;
– Dave Hemberger, Legislative;
– Michele Stratton, Parent Forum;
– John Fidler, Pennsylvania School Board Association;
– Brian Feick, Tax Collection; and
– Hunter Ahrens, Township/Borough.
In other news, the board accepted the resignation of Patrick T. Winters, assistant superintendent, effective on or before March 31, 2021. Winters has accepted the post of superintendent for the Twin Valley School District.
The assistant superintendent position will not currently be refilled. Instead, the board named Eric P. Flamm as director of teaching and learning at an annual salary of $138,000, effective on or before April 1, 2021.
Other actions
The submission of PlanCont Part K to the Pennsylvania Department of Education in the amount of $18,060,000 was approved. PFM Financial Services LLC, Harrisburg, served as financial advisor.
The board approved a proposal from Conrad Siegel, Harrisburg, for consulting services related to compliance requirements under the Affordable Care Act. Employers must complete the required government form filings with respect to both individual and large employer mandates.
The proposed consulting fee is $7,500, which includes all IRS filing requirements, employee notices, and guidance on tracking employee data.
In addition, the board approved a request from the Patriotic Order Sons of America Washington Camp #230, St. Lawrence, to place a flagpole on the site of the one-room schoolhouse located on the Jacksonwald Elementary School grounds. The organization will pay the entire cost of a concrete base, flagpole, flag, and solar light to shine on the flag at night.
In recognition of the disruption caused by coronavirus, the board waived the extracurricular activity fee for the 2020-2021 school year for senior and junior high school students in grades 7-12.
The board also approved the following Education Committee items:
– The purchase of one A-Z text types set per K-4 building, in the amount of $30,397.76, for the purpose of literacy interventions. The purchase will be paid for using 2020-2021 Ready to Learn grant funds.
– A tuition agreement for one-on-one services between Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health and the school district for an unnamed student for the 2020-2021 school year. Cost is $34 per hour, or a total of $38,352 per year.
– An addendum to the contract between Austill's Rehabilitation Services Inc. and the school district for July 1, 2019 through June 30, 2022.
– A change in the graduation requirements for Exeter Township Senior High School students from 25 credits to 24 credits. The revised requirements per area are as follows: four credits of English; three credits of social studies; three credits of math; three credits of science; one credit of additional social studies, math, or science; one credit of health/physical education; two credits of arts and humanities; seven credits of electives. These changes will be effective with the class of 2021.