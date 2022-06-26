EXETER TWP., Pa. – Exeter Township School District could have a new position for a school safety and security coordinator, if the school board approves the creation of the role at its Tuesday night meeting.
The finance and personnel committee is recommending the new 12-month position for approval by the school board, in addition to a 1.5% tax rate increase in the 2022-23 budget, which will also be voted on Tuesday.
A job description attached to the meeting's agenda states that the school safety and security coordinator would report to the assistant superintendent of schools.
Among its requirements, the proposed position calls for a minimum of five years experience in law enforcement.
The goal of the position, the description says, includes addressing the safety and security needs of students and staff in all schools and programs and serving as a point of contact for emergency communications with schools, the community and emergency responders.
The position will also manage emergency response protocols involving threats that have the potential to impact school safety, including severe weather or fires, and working with local law enforcement agencies to monitor and coordinate the school resource officer program.
The school board will also take its final vote Tuesday on the district's 2022-23 budget of $81,805,391.
Directors are additionally expected to formally appoint Christy M. Haller as the new superintendent, effective July 1 through June 30, 2026, at an annual salary of $167,500. Haller currently serves as the district's director of human resources.
Haller will replace Cynthia Mierzejewski, who served as interim superintendent since Kimberly Minor's departure from the district in February.