READING, Pa. | Graduating seniors have a lot to look forward to, as Exeter Township hold their graduation ceremony.
The Exeter Township School District will award 328 seniors with diplomas during its graduation ceremony on Friday, the school announced. The ceremony will be held at 7 p.m., at the Don Thomas Stadium at the Exeter Township High School.
Leolina A. Farinelli, President, Class of 2021, will welcome her class to the ceremony, officials stated.
She will be followed by Katrina Madison Trine and Karleigh A. Patton, who were both selected as student speakers by a panel of teachers and administrators.