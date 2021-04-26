EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Exeter Township School District is partnering with Walmart to hold another vaccine clinic.
School officials say Walmart will administer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on May 4 through May 6 from noon to 8 p.m. at Lausch Administration Building in St. Lawrence.
The clinic is open for Exeter students and their families, as well as students in other Berks school districts.
Anyone who gets their first next week will be scheduled for their second shot during a clinic later in the month.
Insurance is not required and there is no cost to receive the vaccine. Students under 18 years old are required to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian and must sign a consent form.
To register for an appointment, people can call 800-753-8827 and select option 1.
The appointment hotline is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Vaccine eligibility is open to all students and residents 16 years old and older.