EXETER TWP., Pa. – Revised and updated plans for a new transportation center were discussed Tuesday night at the Exeter Township School Board’s workshop meeting.
At next Tuesday’s voting meeting, the board will be asked to authorize AEM Architects Inc., Stackhouse Bensinger Inc. and the district solicitor to seek the township variance required to build the facility near the Owatin Creek Elementary School.
To bring the school board up to speed, Philip Leinbach of AEM Architects presented the revisions and updates to the transportation center plans from 2015, which were rejected for a variance by the Exeter Township Zoning Hearing board.
At the time, the district appealed the decision but lost the appeal in Berks County Court.
In 2015, some residents called the proposed $3.4 million project a burden on taxpayers.
In the years since, the current transportation center has become more dilapidated and in need of a new roof.
Some school board members believe now is the time to try again for the zoning variance because the board’s relationship with the township has improved since 2015.
Leinbach said that to control costs, the size of the center was reduced from 12,400 square feet to 9,950 square feet.
Due to inflation, building costs are estimated at $4.2 million for a 9,950-square-foot building compared with $4.3 million for a 12,400-square-foot building.
If the board moves forward now, Leinbach said that approval of the zoning variance and other regulatory approvals should be completed by mid-May 2021.
Construction would begin July 2021 and the building would be ready for occupancy by the end of May 2022.
Board Vice President Allison Wilson said that she had “reservations about starting such a big project now when we are still trying to deal with coronavirus.”
Board member Michael Jupina Jr. asked Leinbach if the plan is “flexible enough to deal with 1,000 students who may want to continue online instruction,” which would reduce the transportation needs of the district.
Leinbach answered that, at this time, they had no plans for that eventuality.
In other business, board member Hunter Ahrens said that the board will be asked next week to approve a parameters resolution to issue debt (Series 2020A) in an aggregate principal amount not to exceed $30 million.
The funds would be used to refund the district’s outstanding general obligation bonds (Series 2012A) and to improve district facilities.