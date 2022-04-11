EXETER TWP., Pa. – "We desperately need a forensic audit," David Hughes emphasized to his fellow Exeter Township supervisors at their meeting Monday night. No one disagreed, but there was plenty of discussion about what to audit and how to go about it.
Chairperson Carl Staples said, "We need to set parameters of what to look at and what it costs."
Supervisor George Bell commented, "Get more specificity, and I could be on board," while Supervisor Dianna Reeser added, "We want specifics so we will have a better idea of costs in mind."
As far as what to audit, Hughes, a former auditor himself, said, "I would put my emphasis on where the big money is."
"It's not the Reading Country Club — that's a million-dollar operation," he explained. "Look at the banks where we have over $40 million."
Supervisor Michelle Kircher added that she "would like to see an audit for our legal expenses over the past few years."
At the end of the discussion, the supervisors asked Hughes to investigate potential companies to lead the forensic audit.
Reading Country Club
The supervisors authorized the purchase of 7.5-ton rooftop HVAC unit for the Reading Country Club in the whiskey bar area from Blanski Energy Management Inc., Reading, in the amount of $15,325.
The supervisors approved using a $300,000 insurance claim related to the misapplication of Reading Country Club bond proceeds to be applied to the food and beverage fund of the Reading Country Club. The total misapplied funds, which were to be used for capital improvements at the Reading Country Club, were identified as $2.7 million.
Also, the supervisors tabled action related to an invoice from the Reading Country Club clubhouse to Exeter Township Parks and Recreation for use of Reading Country Club for the Festival of Lights. Staples asked for more information to be gathered to determine exactly how much the township should pay to the club.
The supervisors discussed what action, if any, to take about records missing from the Reading Country Club. The paper records date from 2005 to 2008, preceding the computerization of township records.
Staples summarized the frustration of the supervisors trying to investigate a 14-year-old matter, saying "How do we go about doing this?"
It was decided to continue the discussion at the next meeting.
Other business
The supervisors approved a preliminary/final land development plan for Service Electric for a 9,000-square-foot building addition along with a second-floor office expansion that will be used to store computer equipment.
The Central Berks Regional Police would like to construct a garage for evidence storage at the Antietam Valley Municipal Authority located on Butter Lane. The supervisors agreed to grant a waiver for plan review requirements.
A waiver request from Little Acts of Love for building permit fees for 1210 Broadway Avenue was approved by a 4-1 vote with Hughes opposed.
"Waiving fees are not in our budget," Hughes said. "It's not about the money we waive; it's about the precedent we set."
Little Acts of Love provides free home repairs to low-income individuals age 60 or older who have a documented disability.
A time extension for a land development plan for 3901 Perkiomen Ave. was granted because the applicant is waiting on approvals from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. In addition, a time extension was approved for the land development plan for a proposed commercial truck repair business at 6590 Sunset Manor Drive.
The supervisors took action on several items involving public works. They authorized the purchase of two 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe police Vehicles at a cost of $61,500 each to replace three existing vehicles. The budgeted items will be paid out of the Equipment Fund. Also, the supervisors authorized the sale on Municibid of the township's 2011 leaf vacuum.
A final settlement of the insurance claim associated with repair costs at the Exeter Township Wastewater Treatment Plant was approved in the net amount of $921,898.77 for damaged equipment at the influent pump station and for the extra expense claim for costs associated with the temporary bypass pumping.
Hughes proposed and the supervisors approved using $175,000 of the funds to balance the budget in the general fund and to apply the remainder to the food and beverage fund for Reading Country Club.
On the recommendation of Bell and Hughes, the investment of the wastewater proceeds fund was approved to be placed in two $15 million, 6-month and 9-month certificate of deposit ladders.
Also, West Chester-based attorneys MacMain, Connell & Leinhauser were approved to be hired as special counsel to provide additional legal services as required.