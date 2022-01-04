EXETER TWP., Pa. – At Monday night's reorganization meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors, Carl W. Staples was elected chairman with a 3-2 vote. He replaces Gregory Galtere, who is no longer on the board.
Newly-seated Supervisor David Hughes and acting Chairwoman Michelle P. Kircher voted against Staples' appointment after Hughes made a motion to appoint himself to the position. However, Staples, George Bell, and Dianna Reeser voted down that motion.
Bell was appointed as vice chair with a 4-1 vote, again with Hughes voting "no."
In what could be a preview of a contentious issue in the new year, former Supervisor Vincent Biancone used the public comment period to voice his support for the Promenade project, the planned new municipal campus on the site of the former Promenade Shopping Center on Perkiomen Avenue.
"It's a need," Biancone stated. He said that the site could be used for elderly housing, which is not currently available in the township.
In addition, he noted that JP Mascaro and Sons is willing to donate $1 million toward the construction of the fire house planned for the site.
Hughes responded that he has spent the last three years and over 40 hours per week looking into what he believes are serious problems with the township's operations.
"It's no secret that I ran for supervisor to stop the Promenade," he said.
Estimates for the project range from $40 million to $70 million, according to Hughes, and he believes "It's not in the township's ability to finance a project of that size."
Stay tuned.
Other appointments
Township Manager Jeff Bartlett recommended that the law firm of Kozloff Stoudt, Wyomissing, be appointed the new township solicitor to replace Elizabeth McGovern.
At the request of Hughes, the motion was tabled so that he could have more time to review the qualifications of the three applicants which he said he had only received in the morning.
Great Valley Consultants, Wyomissing, was reappointed as township engineer. The company was also reappointed to the posts of building code official and fire code official, while the firm of McMahon Associates Inc. was reappointed as traffic engineer.
Also, Glenn R. Powell was reappointed to the planning commission while Ted Garadello was appointed to replace Jeff Anderton. John Mikulsky was reappointed to the zoning hearing board.
In administrative approvals, LTL Consultants Ltd., Oley, was approved as sewage enforcement officer.
Michelle R. Portnoff was appointed as solicitor for the limited purpose of collecting delinquent and overdue accounts, and First National Bank was designated as depository for township funds.
Also, the Berks County Tax Claim Bureau was appointed as delinquent tax collector, and Tri-State Financial Group LLC, Bridgeport, was appointed as business privilege tax collector.