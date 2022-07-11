EXETER TWP., Pa. - Exeter Township has two new police officers.
The officers were sworn in by District Justice Sandra Fegley during Monday night's township supervisors meeting.
Officer Alexander Trout is a graduate of Wilson High School, a four-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps and most recently worked for the Berks County sheriff’s office.
Officer Andrew Lukash is a native of New Jersey and graduated from DeSales University.
