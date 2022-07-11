Exeter Township police car in front of municipal building
Tom Rader | 69 News

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Exeter Township has two new police officers.

The officers were sworn in by District Justice Sandra Fegley during Monday night's township supervisors meeting.

Officer Alexander Trout is a graduate of Wilson High School, a four-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps and most recently worked for the Berks County sheriff’s office.

Officer Andrew Lukash is a native of New Jersey and graduated from DeSales University.

Here's what else happened at Monday night's supervisors meeting

