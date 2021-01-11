EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors voted Monday to maintain the current pandemic shutdown of all rental facilities in the township.
Laurie Getz, township secretary, said the supervisors had previously agreed to a shutdown of the facilities through the end of 2020.
Getz said the township is now getting requests from residents to rent the Dunn Community Center and township park pavilions for the 2021 season.
The Dunn center on Prestwick Drive is a popular venue for indoor parties for township residents.
The recommendation to continue the current restrictions on the facilities was made by Getz who said the township cannot accommodate the state’s restrictions for indoor gatherings at the community center.
She further said the supervisors could revisit the shutdown if the COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings are lifted by the state. Getz also said the supervisors could further consider the safety of renting the outdoor facilities closer to spring.
Other business
The supervisors approved several land development waiver requests for the proposed Berks County magisterial district judge office along Perkiomen Avenue between Walmart and The Morgan School.
The county is planning to construct a 2,710-square-foot building to provide courtroom space for Magisterial District Judge Sandra L. Fegley.
Currently, the county leases space in storefronts and other buildings for MDJ offices. It plans to use the Exeter office as a model for others throughout the county.
Township engineer Joseph Rogosky said the waivers include eliminating the need for a tree inventory report, as well as studies related to water resources, wetlands, historical and archeological resource inventory, and the environment outside the construction area.
The waivers will also permit a curbing depth of 18 inches, while the township requires a depth of 24 inches. The requirement to install curbing along the frontage of the property will be deferred until it is determined what the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will require.