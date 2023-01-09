EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors appointed a new township manager at Monday night's meeting.
The new manager will be interim manager, Betsy McBride.
McBride will assume her duties as township manager effective Feb. 4. She has been employed by Keystone Municipal Solutions, Harrisburg, which has agreed to a $9,500 buyout to pay off McBride's contract.
The term of the new contract is for one year, with a one-year extension. Her salary will be $110,000 per year, and McBride may resign or retire at any time by giving 30 days written notice.
The vote to hire McBride was 4-1. Supervisor David Hughes was the negative vote.
"I have a lot of concerns about this," Hughes said. "It doesn't solve our problem with finding a manager; it just extends our problem."
Hughes said the township should follow the routine hiring practice of first extending McBride an offer letter and performing background and reference checks.
"There's a process we have to go through," he noted.
The other supervisors leaped to McBride's defense.
"I'm extremely excited about this," said Supervisor David Vollmer. "She's added tremendous value to the staff, board and community."
Vice Chair Ted Gardella pointed out that the township has had eight managers since 2015.
"Her bona fides are serious," Gardella said. "We would not get someone of her caliber if we went out and searched on our own."
Supervisor Michelle Kircher said, "I'm very happy you're staying, Betsy."
The supervisors made several other appointments Monday night. Kircher was named township secretary, and Vollmer was named township treasurer.
McCarthy & Co., Blue Bell, was reappointed to assist with Act 511 audits which address payroll tax, local services tax and more.
In addition, a motion to advertise ordinance 2023-852, which sets forth rules and regulations governing conduct of the board of supervisors was approved.
An important feature pointed out by Chair George Bell is that the two public comments sections of supervisors meeting can last up to 20 minutes each.
Zoning/planning
The supervisors recommended to the zoning hearing board a dimensional variance for the vacant property located between 4525 and 4555 Painted Sky Road, owned by Wilson Shirk, Denver. Shirk is seeking a variance from the minimum required side yard setback of 25 feet from a property line to 17.18 feet for one side of his property.
The supervisors approved Resolution 2023-17 with conditions granting conditional land approval to APIS Land Services Inc., located on the north side of Perkiomen Avenue and the West 39th Street intersection. The applicant proposes a change of use of the existing facility and building renovations to use the property as an adult day care center.
Zoning Officer Will Brugger reported on Phase 3 of the Promenade project. He said that a pre-construction meeting with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and participating construction and engineering firms was held Dec. 12, 2022, and that CMS Construction expects to begin work next week.
Finance
Supervisors approved the motion to accept the IRS business mileage rate and any subsequent changes during 2023 as the township's rate for reimbursement of travel for township activities, seminars, education and other activities. As of this month, the IRS has stated the mileage rate is 65.5 cents per mile.
Also, the supervisors agreed to renew the CDs with First National Bank in three tranches of $10 million and with terms of 3 months, 6 months and 8 months.
Public works
The supervisors voted 5-0 to use 902 recycling grant funds to purchase a new front-end loader. The specifications of the machine give a cost of $199,900. The grant specifies that the state covers 90% of the cost, while the township covers 10%, which amounts to $19,990.
Recognition
The supervisors recognized the contributions of Hack Away at Hunger and Poverty, which strives to support individuals and families in the greater Exeter Township area by fighting hunger and poverty, supporting education and literacy, and promoting health and wellness.
In 2022, Hack Away at Hunger and Poverty donated $44,270, and over the past three years, Hack Away has donated more than $100,000.