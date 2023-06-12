EXETER TWP., Pa. – The cat was out of the bag before Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors, but Township Manager Betsy McBride made it official. She announced that she will be resigning effective Aug. 1, unless the supervisors wanted her to leave earlier.
Initially hired on an interim basis in 2022, McBride was hired as permanent manager in early 2023. However, she told the supervisors then that she was adamant about retiring before the end of the year.
McBride explained that she wanted to give notice now "because word will get out and people will apply."
Supervisor Ted Gardella said he believes the township should go beyond word of mouth and hire a professional search firm, preferably with national contacts. Also, he and the other supervisors agreed that McBride's former employer, Keystone Municipal Solutions, Harrisburg, should be used to provide assistance in preparation of the 2024 budget.
Joint planning presentation
In other news, representatives from the Berks County Planning Commission led a discussion with the supervisors about potential joint projects. Executive Director David Hunter and planner Laura Murch also talked about cost-sharing among Exeter Township, Amity Township, Douglass Township and St. Lawrence Borough.
Hunter explained that having a joint comprehensive plan is an important advantage when applying for state grants for funding projects related to infrastructure or facilities. He went on to say that a comprehensive plan is an official statement of a governing body's future planning goals and gives an overall view of how the many pieces of the community should work together.
State guidelines recommend that comprehensive plans should be updated every 10 years, Hunter noted. Supervisor Gardella pointed out that Exeter's plan was last prepared in 2005.
Hunter said the township can start the process by sending a letter of intent to the county planning commission and then negotiate with the other municipalities about the sharing of costs.
Zoning/planning
Land development plans for the PennDOT Real ID center in Boscov's lot, which have been recommended by the township planning commission, were approved by the supervisors, contingent on resolution of one issue regarding lighting.
The supervisors also approved a 60-day time extension for Exeter Self Storage to address modifications to stormwater drainage on the property located at 5520-5550 Perkiomen Ave.
There remains an issue regarding the ownership of a drainage pipe on the property which must eventually be resolved for an easement to be granted.
Administrative news
The supervisors approved Resolution 2023-27, which prohibits parking in special areas in order to establish handicapped parking zones. They are located at 4 E. 37th St.; 1210 Fox Run; 27 and 53 W. 33rd St.; 6217 Pond View Drive; 3236 Perkiomen Ave. and 3200 James Ave.
In addition, the supervisors approved Resolution 2023-28, which calls for the destruction of per capita, school, township and county tax records that have exceeded their retention periods.
The supervisors voted to end the system of supervisor liaisons with staff and instead have all communication channels directed to supervisor Chair George Bell.
Finance
Following a sparring match between Gardella and Supervisor David Hughes about how Reading Hospitality Management handles the funds at the Reading Country Club, a transfer in the amount of $17,009.71 from the Reading Country Club Events Fund to the RCC Clubhouse Fund was approved by a 5-0 vote. This transfer includes $10,970.81, Exeter's share of the revenue for April 2023 RCC events and $6,038.90 for May 2023 RCC events.
Reading Country Club
Erich Anewalt, the new director of golf at the RCC, reported to supervisors that he discovered that operating reports prior to his arrival were inaccurate and untrustworthy due to mishandling of the computer system.
He presented a report about the results for May, his first full month on the job. Compared to the same month in 2022, he said the number of golf rounds, greens fees, cart rentals and food and beverage sales had increased by 20% to 80%.