EXETER TWP., Pa. - People in Exeter Township came out to pay their respects to those who died in service to the country.

Organizers say it's important to remember that people lost their lives so Americans can live freely.

They say those people signed up because they love their country and wanted to help, but their families also lost their loved ones at a young age.

Gunnery Sgt. George Bolton Jr., a guest speaker, says he's lost some Marines and seen their families grieve.

He says it's good that the nation remembers the sacrifices on Memorial Day, but it should happen more often.

"So, it's not just today where we should just take homage to that. I think that's every day because that's what family members go through. That's what my Marine's family went through when they lost their sons," Bolton said.

Bolton also spoke about some of the positives of a life of service.

He says it brings military members together regardless of where they're from. He says that's a special thing.