EXETER TWP., Pa. - A service was held Monday in honor of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The Exeter Township Memorial Day parade stepped off at Exeter Township Senior High School and ended at Forest Hills Memorial Park.
The Memorial Day service was sponsored by American Legion Post 934 and Fleetwood Police Chief Steven Stinsky served as the keynote speaker.
Stinsky began his military career in 1984 in Fort McClellan, Alabama as an Army Military Policeman. Stinsky also spent time in in Korea and Massachusetts before being hired by the Pennsylvania State Police.
He is a 24-year veteran of the PSP and currently serves as the Fleetwood Police Chief.
Stinsky also served with the New Jersey Army National Guard and the Delaware National Guard.
The Exeter Township parade and service were dedicated to Post 934 longtime commander, Donald Moatz.
Moatz is a World War II veteran who died in 2019 at the age of 92.
The tribute was originally set for last year, but the parade and service were canceled because of the pandemic.