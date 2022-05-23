EXETER TWP., Pa. – After the resignations of two members, some would say the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors has had a tumultuous first five months of the year. At Monday night's meeting, the supervisors took a step to help remedy the situation.
David Vollmer Jr. and Ted Gardella were appointed by a unanimous vote of the remaining supervisors to the vacant supervisor positions previously held by Carl Staples and Dianna Reeser. The new supervisors will be sworn into office Wednesday.
Vollmer served as the chair of the Exeter Township auditors. He resigned that position to become a supervisor. Gardella is currently a member of the Exeter Township Planning Commission.
"All of the candidates were exceptional," noted Vice Chair David Hughes.
Chairperson George Bell said of the other individuals who showed interest in filling the vacancies, "Those candidates not selected, we would like you to help us on other matters" — a sentiment echoed by Supervisor Michelle Kircher and Hughes.
In another important personnel matter, the supervisors authorized eliminating the public works director position and separating with Clarence Hamm, public works director.
Hamm is a long-time township employee and served recently as the interim township manager. He has been replaced in the township manager position by Betsy McBride.
"I want to thank Clarence for his many years of service," Kircher said. "I wish he and his family well."
Also, the supervisors voted to create a new full-time position of zoning and code enforcement assistant for the engineering department. This position will be assistant to the zoning officer and code enforcement officer.
Out of courtesy to the incoming members, the supervisors tabled all agenda items calling for township expenditures until the next meeting with a full complement of members.
Voting matters
The supervisors adopted an ordinance concerning prohibited parking in special parking areas. The ordinance was requested by business owners so that they could set aside handicapped parking spaces.
Kircher commented to Police Chief Wendell Morris, "Please make sure everything is marked correctly," noting that business owners currently create their own sign designs for handicapped parking.
A waiver request for 170 Oley Line Road was granted from the minimum well separation distance for a new well from the lot sewer system. The sewage enforcement officer has recommended approval of the waiver request.
The supervisors authorized the administration to sell the following equipment on Municibid:
- 2006 Ford box truck
- 4 police Trex bicycles
- 1995 International dump truck
- 2002 skid steer
- 2011 leaf vacuum
- Police message board
In addition, the supervisors authorized the administration to recycle a 2010 Ford Explorer police car used for parts and a 2010 Ford Explorer K-9 police car.
A motion to authorize the township solicitor to intervene in Pennsylvania American Water's rate increase requests before the Public Utility Commission was approved. The proposed increase will be about 25% for water usage and 33% for wastewater.
"This will probably be an uphill battle," Bell said, "but it's worth our support."
Finally, the supervisors voted to cancel an order for John Deere Terrain Cut and John Deere Precision Cut mowers for the Reading Country Club.