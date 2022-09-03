EXETER TWP., Pa. -- Many people are hitting the road this Labor Day weekend.

The police in Exeter Township say they're ramping up DUI patrols through Monday.

Officials say speeding is the number one factor of crashes in the area.

They warn drivers to allow extra time due to the high volume of traffic expected this holiday weekend.

Plus, expect delays due to construction projects that are underway.

Overall, their advice is simple.

"We're just trying to get the message out to make sure people find a designated driver and watch your speed when you're going down the road," said Sgt. Sean Fullerton, Exeter Township Police Department.

Police say there have been more than 400 crashes in Exeter Township so far this year.