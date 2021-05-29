EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Exeter Township Police are looking for the woman that was pictured driving a stolen truck. A cash reward is available if an arrest is made.
Authorities says a white 2019 Chevrolet Silverado belonging to Northern Light Lawn Care was taken sometime between April 16-17
The pickup truck has a crew cab, 8' cargo bed and has a beacon light on top, with license plate ZLY4283.
The vehicle has since been located within the City of Reading.
Police are now searching for the woman pictured driving the vehicle in a surveillance photo.
Anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or can identify the suspect is asked to contact Exeter Township Police.
Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip.
Additional information may be found at alertberks.org.
You can also contact Officer Dan Homm at 610-779-1490 or dhomm@exeterpolice.com. Refer to incident # 25-21-04450