Exeter Twp. burglary
Exeter Township Police Department

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Exeter Township Police are asking for help from the public to help solve a burglary. 

It happened just after midnight on July 5th at a home in the 3300 block of Perkiomen Avenue. 

Officials say someone entered an enclosed back porch and stole several items.

The suspect is described as a white male with a beard and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County.

Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.

Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip.

You can also contact Exeter Township Police, Officer Daniel Homm by calling 610-779-1490 or email dhomm@exeterpolice.com.

Please refer to incident 25-21-08064.

