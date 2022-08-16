ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. – The solar era is at least a month away for the Exeter Township School District. At Tuesday night's meeting, school board directors voted 5-4 to table until September their vote on a contract for a solar energy project with GreenWorks Development.
The board questioned Doug Neidich, CEO of Mechanicsburg-based GreenWorks, about the impact of the just-passed federal Inflation Reduction Act.
Neidich noted several aspects could work to the district's advantage, such as the 26% investment tax credit being raised to 30%. On the other hand, he said the new law calls for prevailing wages to be used, which will increase labor costs. The full financial impact, Neidich noted, is yet to be determined.
Board member Robert Quinter expressed reservations about the possible locations of the solar panels and the future cost to the district to buy land for other school needs. Another member had concerns about potential zoning issues with Exeter Township.
Finally, member Julia Shaffer said she felt there remained too many unanswered questions and asked that the contract be tabled.
Members Andrea Battler, John Fidler, Timothy Morgan, Quinter and Shaffer voted to table the topic. Ann Hearing, David Hemberger, Jason Mell and Allison Wilson voted against.
Mell then requested that the issue be put on the agenda for the next Committee of the Whole meeting on Sept. 6.
Earlier this month, Neidich said during a presentation that the board was looking at plan that would offset 110% of the district's electric usage, which is the maximum that can be offered to any district. In return, the district would get full retail credit for any electricity it sells back to the electric grid, up to the 110% maximum.
Research project
Also during Tuesday night's meeting, directors approved the request of Joe Alcaro, doctoral student at California University of Pennsylvania, to work with district administrators and teachers as he conducts research as part of his doctoral capstone project.
The project, entitled "Perceptions Regarding the Inclusion of Students in Rigorous Courses of Study at Exeter Township High School," was described as examining the perceptions of teachers, school counselors and administrators as to what factors impact the enrollment of students in rigorous courses of study at the high school.
Contracts
In addition, the board approved a third-party contract agreement between the Exeter Township School District and the Berks County Intermediate Unit to provide in-person or virtual remedial reading instructional services, in accordance with the Title I reading program, for Exeter Township private school students. The contract runs from Aug. 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, at a cost of $7,369.
Directors also approved numerous education committee items, including:
- A memorandum of understanding for the senior high school internship program with Reading Hospital for the 2022-23 school year.
- Two agreements for the "Ready.Set.READ!" tutoring program with United Way of Berks County for the 2022-23 and 2024-25 school years.
- An updated health and safety plan for the 2022-23 school year, as required by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
- Several tutoring contracts, ranging in cost from $60 per hour to $125 per hour, plus mileage.
- Tuition agreements with The Vista School to provide special educational services for two students for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $61,017.54 per student, for a total cost of $122,025.08.
- A contract agreement with ChanceLight of Pennsylvania for board-certified behavior analyst services and registered behavior technician services, at a cost of $120 per hour and $60 per hour, respectively.|
- A tuition agreement with Malvern Academy to provide special educational services for a student for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $41,860.
Other business
The board exonerated the Exeter Township School District tax collector from the collection of the remaining 2021 per capita tax duplicate for St. Lawrence Borough, consisting of 174 delinquent per capita and 61 exonerated per capita bills at an 80.5% collection rate.
Also, directors exonerated the tax collector from the collection of the remaining 2021 per capita duplicate for Exeter Township, consisting of 2,009 delinquent per capita and 614 exonerated per capita bills at an 85.1% collection rate.
The decisions also authorize the district to submit the delinquent per capita bills for both locales to Statewide Tax Recovery.
Finally, the board approved the cooperative sponsorship with Oley Valley School District boys and girls water polo for the 2022-23 school year.