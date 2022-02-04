Lausch Administration Building Exeter Township School District

Lausch Administration Building image via Exeter Township School District.
EXETER TWP, Pa. -- A superintendent for a Berks County school district has announced she is resigning.
 
The Exeter Township Board of School Directors said Friday that Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Minor submitted her resignation, which is effective May 3.
 
The Board said it intends to act on her resignation at the next public board meeting.
 
They said they are grateful for Dr. Minor's leadership and commitment.

