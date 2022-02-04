Exeter Twp. School District Superintendent announces resignation
EXETER TWP, Pa. -- A superintendent for a Berks County school district has announced she is resigning.
The Exeter Township Board of School Directors said Friday that Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Minor submitted her resignation, which is effective May 3.
The Board said it intends to act on her resignation at the next public board meeting.
They said they are grateful for Dr. Minor's leadership and commitment.
