EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Fourth of July isn't until next week, but there was an early fireworks display at Monday's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor David Hughes was expelled from the meeting by Chair George Bell and Police Chief Matthew Hawley after he refused several requests by Bell to cease speaking so the meeting could return to the agenda. Hughes was later allowed to return when Bell said he intended only for Hughes to be removed for the vote on expenditures, not the entire meeting.

Before leaving, Hughes read a statement.

"I'd just like to say, as you've seen the events play out tonight, this township is in crisis," Hughes began. "And if I were allowed to give my report as I intended to do tonight, you'd find there are a group of individuals orchestrated by powers in this township, both here and behind the scenes, ready to oppose my opinions, my views."

"These folks are backed by powerful organizations with huge financial stakes and have persistently challenged me for the last two years," he alleged.

"The choice is yours," he continued. "Ignore the reality or lend an ear to what's really going on in these meetings. We have no leadership, as displayed by our chairman."

After Hughes left the meeting, Supervisor Ted Gardella made a motion to censure Hughes, seconded by Supervisor Michelle Kircher. Bell said he would prepare the censure motion in writing. It was approved 4-0 to prepare the motion.

"I want to get something done at these meetings," Kircher said. "We're not getting anything done except bickering back and forth with him (Hughes), and I commend you for what you're doing, George."

When Hughes returned, the supervisors continued with business.

Zoning/planning

After holding a public hearing on the matter, the supervisors approved Ordinance 2023-859 to allow additional conditional uses in the Township Commons zoning fistrict. The additional conditional uses are primarily related to residential uses such as apartments, condominiums, townhouses, assisted living facilities and mixed use.

A time extension for Exeter Self Storage was approved. The applicant requested the extension to address modifications to stormwater drainage.

The supervisors approved a time extension for Crestwood Subdivision A, Section 4 to extend plan review to October 24, 2023.

In addition, a time extension for Martin's Appliance until December 15, 2023, was approved. The extension was requested due to an issue with Sunoco on the relocation of their pipeline.

Administration

The supervisors ratified a transfer of funds in the amount of $310,447 from the American Rescue Plan Act to capital expense. The 2023 budget provided for ARPA funds in the amount of $496,500 for police purchases. So far, these purchases total $310,447 and reflect the purchase of body cameras, in-ground scales, license plate reader, and crime scene reconstruction equipment.

The supervisors also approved Keystone Management Solutions to provide direction, support and expertise to assist with the creation of the 2024 budget and improvement of the overall budget process. KMS will meet with elected officials, department management and staff members as well as other stakeholders.

The proposed fee is $22,500. The proposal assumes that the township provides all requested financial and other pertinent information in a complete, accurate and timely manner. Following the completion of the services, KMS will provide ongoing consulting services on an as-needed basis, strictly at the discretion of the township, at the rate of $225 per hour.

A motion to take action on hiring a search firm to recruit a new township manager to replace Betsy McBride was tabled until the next meeting on July 10. However, the supervisors approved the immediate hiring of Larry Piersol, currently director of public works, as interim manager.

Also, the supervisors approved 60 months of legal defense coverage for outgoing manager McBride to be done on a contract basis.

Parks and recreation

The supervisors authorized Piersol to solicit requests for proposals for the Pineland Park project to include installation and electrical work, ordering a restroom/pavilion building kit and playground equipment.

In addition, the supervisors authorized Piersol to apply for grant funding available through the Berks County Planning Commission's new Greenway, Parks, and Recreation program, a part of the Imagine Berks Economic Development Action Plan.

There is $250,000 set aside for 2023 for the county, and there will be another round for 2024. To apply, a statement must be submitted which describes the project, timeline, cost, the amount of funding being sought and the benefit to the community.

Police promotions

Police Chief Matthew Hawley reported the promotions of Sgt. Sean Fullerton to lieutenant, and Officers Craig Downs and Nathan Daniels to sergeants.

Supervisor Gardella commented that he was disappointed that the promotions were not brought before the supervisors for approval, although this is not required. Supervisor David Vollmer defended Hawley's actions.