EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors held its annual reorganization meeting Tuesday evening. Compared to most meetings of the Exeter supervisors, it was relatively quiet, but not every vote was unanimous.
George Bell was reappointed supervisor chair by a 3-1 vote, with Bell abstaining and David Hughes opposed. Likewise, Ted Gardella was reappointed vice chair by a 3-1 vote, with Gardella abstaining and Hughes opposed.
When the vote came for the reappointment of the interim township manager, Hughes asked to revise the resolution to name Keystone Municipal Solutions in place of Betsy McBride as the interim township manager. McBride works for Keystone Municipal Solutions.
After a telephone consultation with Solicitor Chad Schnee, Bell said he was advised that naming McBride as the interim township manager was legal, and she was reappointed by a 4-1 vote with Hughes opposed.
Hughes also voiced opposition to the reappointment of the Law Office of Tucker Hull LLC as township solicitor. He said the supervisors "should look at other solicitors and Chad Schnee (Tucker Hull’s representative) was not the man for the job."
Gardella defended Schnee, and said, "He has done an outstanding job and maintained his composure in the face of negative pushback."
Supervisor David Vollmer also defended Schnee and said, "Chad did an excellent job."
Tucker Hull was reappointed by a 4-1 vote.
The position of municipal landfill inspector was another point of opposition for Hughes. He said he believed nominee Will Brugger, township zoning officer, "is too close to the people running the landfill."
Brugger was reappointed by a 4-1 vote, although Supervisor Michelle Kircher said she would like to see a second person trained to handle the position.
Additional reappointments
- Michelle R. Portnoff as township solicitor for the limited purpose of collecting delinquent and overdue sewer accounts.
- Joe Rogosky, Great Valley Consultants, Wyomissing, as township engineer and traffic engineer.
- Terry Naugle, Great Valley Consultants, as building code official and fire code official.
- Tristate Financial Group LLC, Bridgeport, as business privilege tax collector.
- Tax Claim Bureau of Berks County as delinquent tax collector.
- LTL Consultants Ltd., Oley, as township sewer enforcement officer and fee collector for township sewer enforcement.
- Sgt. David Bentz, Exeter Township police, as emergency management coordinator.
- Brian Sands as plumbing inspector.
- Dean Batson as zoning hearing board member.
- First National Bank of Pennsylvania as depository of township funds.
Other appointments
By a 4-1 vote, with Hughes wanting to table the resolution, the supervisors appointed former Supervisor Dianna Reeser as chair of the vacancy board.
Finally, the supervisors named David Vollmer as the voting delegate to the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors and George Bell as the alternate delegate.