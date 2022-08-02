EXETER TWP., Pa. – The Exeter Township Board of Supervisors had yet another contentious meeting Monday night as it tabled a proposal to restructure township offices and heard an argument against DoubleTree's catering proposal.
Michael Kautter of Kautter & Kelly Architects, also known as K&KA, offered a $166,000 plan — not including construction costs — to redesign the township building, the vacant former district magistrate's building and the first floor of the Reading Country Club to accommodate township offices.
The specifics of the proposal would involve relocating certain administrative offices to the RCC, having the police department use the resulting vacated space in the township building, and moving the detectives to the district magistrate's building.
"I think the proposal was premature because we didn't have additional bidders," said Supervisor Ted Gardella.
He said the project needs to be put out to bid, to which Supervisor David Hughes said that's not a requirement.
"We have three different facilities looked at," Gardella said. "I don't think there's an appetite for utilizing the Reading Country Club as township office space, so I think we need to really focus on the use of that building for its original purpose."
Chairperson George Bell said he wanted to see K&KA's initial proposal, but after seeing the proposed cost, he wants to rescope the project and consider other architectural firms.
ADA accessibility at Reading Country Club
Kautter also shared his firm's findings from an evaluation of Americans with Disabilities Act universal accessibility at the RCC. He said he and his team did a walkthrough of the facility last week and identified several changes that would need to be made to make the facility ADA accessible.
Kautter said the changes needed on the exterior are fairly minor. Those include adjustments to parking and related signage.
On the interior, the most obvious fix needed, he said, would be to the doors. Of the 58 doors that are utilized by occupants, 31 of them are in need of some level of remedial effort, such as changing the hardware, the size of door or the door frame.
The bathrooms, Kautter said, were in "relatively good shape," aside from one or two.
The addition of a two- or three-stop elevator to connect the floor levels is one of the most significant and potentially costly additions that would be needed, he said, because of the historic nature of the building's architecture and the extent of the related work that would be required.
Catering by DoubleTree partnership
In continuing with the discussion of the Reading Country Club, Hughes offered his feedback on last week's proposal by Catering by DoubleTree to manage the RCC's catered events.
In a statement read last week, Bell said, "The partnership would give Catering by DoubleTree the exclusive right to plan and cater all events at the RCC. Catering by DoubleTree would do all the marketing, scheduling, event planning and execution at the RCC."
Hughes, who was censured by the board in June, offered his take on the partnership Monday night.
"Reading Country Club — I didn't get a chance to comment or ask questions about the Double Tree," Hughes said. "It was kind of a secret type of negotiation. I wasn't privy to it. I still am not and don't know what's going on."
He then presented a slide comparing proposals from Brown Golf Management, based in Camp Hill, to DoubleTree. He said an advantage of Brown would be that all RCC operations would be under one management firm, whereas DoubleTree would operate only the banquet hall rental.
Hughes said DoubleTree offered no financial details, including the expected profit.
"We had consecutive operating years of 2011 to 2015," Hughes said of the RCC's past success. "We made $15 million in revenue, and off of that, we had $1.4 million in profit, 9% return. Pretty good."
"And if we didn't have the banquet completely under our control, that would not be 9%," Hughes said. "It would be closer to zero, because we make a big part of our margin or profit from controlling our banquet facility, which we're going to give away."
"If you lived here long enough, you know that Exeter Township supervisors can't manage anything," Hughes continued.
"The wedding-corporate — that's going to be exclusive," Hughes said. "The DoubleTree, they already do this at their facility in Reading, and it's only going to be for private parties. Banquet hall rentals, that's what we will be to them."
Hughes said a five-year business plan is needed from supervisors Bell, Gardella and David Vollmer because "those are the three guys that'll make the decision."
Hughes also offered that a full-service management firm like Brown would manage operations for the club's golf, bar, restaurant and banquet hall, and he believes it doesn't work well to fragment the management of the different parts of the business.
Vollmer said he reached out to two townships that use Brown for their golf courses, and both said Brown did a great job on golf, but the townships did not use them for any events and could not comment on that aspect of their work.
Hughes claimed the proposed partnership with DoubleTree came as a surprise to him.
"You will see a lot of information in the coming weeks," Bell said of the Catering by DoubleTree's proposal later in the meeting's closing remarks.
"We gave full transparency to the starting of the conversation," he said. "But any inference that there's a backroom deal or something to that effect is patently false."
"You will get all the transparency, the full board will have that transparency, and you will get more information than you ever wished to receive," Bell said.
He offered that more details would be coming in the next few weeks.
Open records
In other business, the board voted to appoint Stephanie Windish as the new open records officer, subject to the review and the approval of the township solicitor.
"There are people in this community who have raised the issue of previous right-to-know requests being burdensome," Gardella said. "Now we have some of those very people who previously were talking about the burden of right-to-know requests by other people, who are now providing that burden with endless right-to-know requests."
"I think it's very important that we have these people on board (open records officers), and that they have the proper training," Gardella added.
Monday's meeting lasted more than two hours, and both Hughes and Gardella said they would be available to speak with the public at other times this week.