EXETER TWP, Pa. – Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township Board of Supervisors was relatively calm and quiet, compared to last Wednesday's special meeting during which the board voted to censure and remove as vice president David Hughes.
The subject of the supervisors' focus at Monday's meeting wasn't Hughes but controversial former Township Manager John Grainger, who was fired in early 2020.
Grainger had changed the reporting protocol for the chief of police, having the position report to the township manager rather than the supervisors. During Monday's meeting, the supervisors changed the reporting structure for the police chief back to the way it was before Grainger became township manager.
Acting Chief of Police Matthew Harley said, "I have absolutely no problem" with the new reporting structure.
More supervisor meetings
The supervisors also voted to amend the ordinance governing supervisor meetings and increase the number of monthly meetings from two to three.
Supervisor David Vollmer commented, "I don't see this as a long-term thing," expressing hope that as the new supervisors gain their footing, they could return to two meetings per month by August or September.
Forensic accounting
In another action, the supervisors voted unanimously to retain Hamilton & Musser CPA, Mechanicsburg, as forensic accountants, at a cost of $28,000 to investigate possible financial irregularities.
Vice Chairperson Ted Gardella said the move was "absolutely necessary."
"They are very good, very detailed," Vollmer said of the firm. "They will add tremendous value to the township."
Perkiomen Avenue streetscape project
Former manager Grainger also received the blame for lack of transparency involved in the Perkiomen Avenue streetscape project.
"The whole project needs to be audited," Hughes said. "I think we'll be hit with huge cost overruns, and we'll hit $7 million by the time it's done."
At the urging of Gardella, the supervisors voted to put the second phase of the project out to bid so that they could get some idea of the total cost.
Capital improvement funds
In other actions, the supervisors authorized staff to ask for a time extension of utilization of $3,000,000 capital improvement funds from Pennsylvania-American Water Company.
The funds come from the sale of the wastewater treatment plant, but the township does not yet have plans for use of the funds for public water or public sewer projects.
Baby formula manufacturer expansion
The supervisors also granted a land development waiver request for 61 Vanguard Drive. The applicant had submitted a formal land development submission approximately one month ago.
The applicant is ByHeart, a township-based manufacturer of baby formula. The company is requesting a waiver from the formal process due to time constraints connected with the national baby formula shortage.
Earlier this month, Gov. Tom Wolf announced an $8.25 million investment in ByHeart to help increase the company's capacity and hiring ability.
Variance request for North Star United Methodist Church
A zoning use variance request for North Star United Methodist Church was authorized, with Hughes opposed. The property is currently being leased to Reading Civic Theatre. North Star United Methodist Church is seeking to share the space with them at the former Fox East Theater.
Reading Country Club
In addition, Township Manager Mary McBride reported that she would be able to deliver a report on management options for the Reading Country Club clubhouse and golf operations at the July 11 meeting.