EXETER TWP., Pa. - Money is flowing to improve the flow of traffic.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced that $120,000 from PennDOT's Green Light-Go program will be heading to Exeter Township for signal retiming and vehicle detection upgrades along the Perkiomen Avenue corridor.
"When you're able to adjust those retimings and making upgrades to signals it just allows traffic to move more smoothly," said Alexis Campbell, PennDOT press secretary.
She said it also has safety benefits for cars and pedestrians who are trying to cross at those intersections.
The $38 million program will be reimbursing 70 municipalities.
"Our project team in the program area, the experts review and then make their decisions on how to award those funds," said Campbell.
Drivers tell 69 News they frequently encounter congestion on Perkiomen Avenue, and one of them tells us she sees accidents on a daily basis.
"Very dangerous, people swerve in and out of lanes all the time," said Anna Mastandrea.
Mastandrea said she is hoping the grant money will change that.
It is a road Kyrsten Deeds said she travels five to six times a week.
"I think it would be a good idea if it improves the rest of accidents and stuff," said Deeds.
State Sen. Judy Schwank said this particular grant will help emergency vehicles change lights.
"I mean this is an important commuting and business route, so this is just one of others that they have applied for and gotten because they've had good projects," said Senator Schwank.