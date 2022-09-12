EXETER TWP., Pa. — Monday night's meeting of the Exeter Township supervisors, like many meetings this year, was contentious almost from its start.

The supervisors voted 4-1, with David Hughes opposed, to reject having the township pay for Cornerstone Law Firm, Blandon, to represent Hughes.

"I have a lot of accusations against me," Hughes said. "None of them are true, but they (supervisors) censured me, and passed a resolution without basis."

In June, the board voted to censure Hughes and remove him as its vice chairman. At the time, Supervisor Teddy Gardella said he drafted the censure against Hughes for improper and unprofessional conduct and behavior, including "engaging in behavior designed to intimidate and bully township residents, employees and members of the board."

On Monday night, Hughes went on to say that he looked at prior years during which supervisors requested counsel. In 2020, he said, the township received an opinion from Fox & Rothschild, the solicitor at the time, that Pennsylvania law requires the township to pay the legal fees if a township is not aware of any facts that would substantiate the complaint and no charges are filed against the person engaging the lawyer.

"This is because the law recognizes that because of the public nature of their roles," Hughes continued, "supervisors are often subject to resident complaints, even when the facts do not support the allegations."

"Those supervisors should not be forced to pay personal money responding to those allegations," Hughes said.

In response to a question from Supervisor David Vollmer Jr., Solicitor Chad Schnee said the incident cited by Hughes involved a supervisor who was no longer serving on the board.

Schnee went on to say that he did not see any conflict of interest or compelling reason why he could not represent Hughes.

"I do not see any professional reason why this is needed," Schnee concluded in response to the request for outside legal counsel.

Vacancy board chair creates vacancy

Jim Ruoff, chair of the vacancy board, confronted supervisors about learning that they were considering removing him by receiving a text message Saturday morning asking if he had resigned as vacancy chair.

"Of course, I didn't," he told the supervisors. "I accepted that position in January and planned to continue in that role. Don't get me wrong. I do not have a strong desire to be the vacancy board chairman of Exeter Township."

Ruoff went on to upbraid the supervisors about the process for his removal. He claimed that not a single supervisor showed him the courtesy of letting him know their plans.

"This was another backroom deal by a select number of board members," Ruoff charged.

After making a few more comments, Ruoff resigned.

Wrangling over minutes

The next battle was over the approval of the minutes from the supervisors' meeting on Aug. 22.

Hughes moved to make several changes to the minutes concerning Supervisor Michelle Kircher's comments regarding a township investigation into harassment by Hughes. He said that he didn't think the comments needed to be included in the minutes.

After 15 minutes of debate, the supervisors voted 4-1, with Hughes opposed, to accept the minutes with one very minor correction to Kircher's title.

Other business

In an ironic vote, after meeting for more than three hours, the supervisors voted 4-1 to advertise changing the board of supervisors' meetings from three to two per month.

By a 4-1 vote, with Hughes opposed, the supervisors also voted to hire Keystone Municipal Solutions for assistance with budget development for the 2023 and future budgets.

Betsy McBride, the interim township manager, explained the purpose for this is twofold: to begin preparing budgets in accordance with GFOA budget guidelines and to offer continuity from 2023 and 2024 in light of numerous personnel changes.

Also, by a 4-1 vote, the supervisors agreed to approve changing the accounting for the Reading Country Club from an enterprise fund to a government fund. Hughes stated in opposition that he believed the supervisors were overreaching and the matter should be discussed at a town hall before voting to change.

The supervisors adopted a resolution recognizing 2023 minimum municipal obligation funding requirements for the Exeter Township police pension plan in the amount of $217,160; the Exeter Township non-uniformed pension plan in the amount of $129,720; and Exeter Township Teamsters' pension plan in the amount of $114,545.

These funding requirements are based upon the detailed actuarial development of plan costs for the aforementioned pension plans pursuant to an actuarial valuation completed as of Jan. 1, 2021, and makes provisions for these costs as part of the 2023 township budget.

In addition, the supervisors voted to adopt the employee handbook. Hours worked are determined by collective bargaining agreement for those employees who are unionized. However, hours worked noted in the employee handbook apply to those employees who are not unionized.

The supervisors agreed to hire a code enforcement assistant/assistant zoning officer. This position will not include commercial and residential inspections. The salary is estimated not to exceed the $62,500.

The supervisors also approved extending the agreement with Keystone Municipal Solutions for the interim township manager. The cost remains the same; the action simply extends the contract term.

Alarm Tech Systems was approved for the installation of video surveillance at the Reading Country Club. Equipment and installation will cost $15,397, and video can be viewed remotely.