EXETER TWP., Pa. - A church in Berks County has a new permanent home on a larger stage.
The NorthStar United Methodist Church will now worship at the old Fox Theater in Exeter Township. A pastor for the church says the Exeter Township Zoning board gave its approval at a hearing.
The pastor says they're sharing the space with the Reading Civic Theater, which just moved in. They say they're splitting the four theaters.
They added that the church will do renovations for the next few months before moving in.
NorthStar posted on Facebook saying the church will continue to worship at Exeter Twp. Junior High on Sundays at 10 a.m. until renovations are complete.