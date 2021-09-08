READING, Pa. — Tucked inside the Berks History Center in Reading is an exhibit honoring the late Clarence Hubert, a Berks County native who spent 82 years of his life as a Boy Scout. His exhibit is part of a collaboration with Albright College's Black Cultural Collection.
"What we wanted to focus on was Berks County specifically, and so this happened to be a collection that they have already known of existing," said Amber Vroman, Berks History Center curator.
In 2018, Albright received the entire collection and archival records from the Central Pennsylvanian African American Museum.
The collection will eventually be displayed inside Albright College's library when it opens in 2023, but in the meantime, the Berks History Center will be highlighting local stories, like Hubert's.
"Clarence was born in Reading here," Vroman said. "He's actually the grandson of Samuel Hubert, who was the first black teacher and principal in Reading."
Vroman said Hubert also served in the U.S. Army during World War II, before going on to work for the Reading Railroad.
The collection features hundreds of patches and the Boy Scout's Silver Beaver award.
"I just basically picked and chose some highlight pieces to help tell the story of his life," Vroman explained, "so there is more than what's out on display here in terms of Clarence."
She said more exhibits, like Hubert's, are set to come.
"This is the best part of the job, I always say," Vroman shared. "Basically going through his items and learning about him, it's like I got to learn a little bit about him myself."
Visitors will be able to stop by the Berks History Center on Centre Avenue and see the exhibit in the lobby through the end of February.