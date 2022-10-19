READING, Pa. — Inside the Berks History Center in Reading, you will get a snapshot of deceased Dr. William Haman's work.

"He was alive in the late 1800s and, as a hobby, he actually took wonderful photography that was developed on glass plates and glass plate negatives," said Amber Vroman, a history center curator.

They are photos of his family and everyday things. Vroman said members of the Berks Photographic Society are now giving the photos their own spin.

"We thought it would be great to collaborate with the Berks Photographic Society," Vroman said, "for their membership to take 15 images from this exhibit and basically come up with a contemporary composition based on their interpretation of the original Haman image."

Many of the photos look almost identical to Haman's, while others have a whole new twist.

"It was really fun to see how the members of the Berks Photographic Society could take some of those images and really just make them their own for today," said Vroman.

Vroman said Haman's titles for some of his photos were enough inspiration for some of the society's members.

"I hope people just find inspiration to go out and capture the world around them like Haman and these photographers did in this room," said Vroman.

The collection will be on display through the end of February.