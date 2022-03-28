"This should be the last week of this cold weather, once April starts, it should be warmer," says DeeDee Kerscher, Penn State Master Gardener.
It's very early in the planting season. Right now, most vegetables haven't been started yet.
"Depending how hard the frost is, you might lose some buds and flowers," says Kerscher adding this is a good time to prep your garden. "This is a good time to get a soil test, and if you're doing a vegetable garden, it's a good time to sit and make a plot."
Experts say tender plants like tomatoes and peppers shouldn't be planted before mid-May.
Salks says they are covering the perennials that are outside for the time being until the weather becomes more seasonable.
"It's hard to kill some of these plants," says Kerscher. "They just want to survive and they'll do their best to do that."