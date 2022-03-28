BERKS COUNTY, Pa.- From upper 60's even into the 70's earlier this month, now down to bitter cold temperatures with wind chills in the single digits, March has been a weather roller coaster.
 
"Mother Nature's confused for the last several months I believe," says Diane Salks, President of Riverview Tree & Landscape. 

"This should be the last week of this cold weather, once April starts, it should be warmer," says DeeDee Kerscher, Penn State Master Gardener. 

It's very early in the planting season.  Right now, most vegetables haven't been started yet.  
 
"Some people have started their cold crops," says Salks, "things like peas, lettuce, cauliflower and broccoli.  Most of those should be alright.  If you want to cover them do not use plastic, use a frost cloth or a sheet."
 
Both experts say many trees and flowers that have started to bloom should recover from the cold snap.

"Depending how hard the frost is, you might lose some buds and flowers," says Kerscher adding this is a good time to prep your garden. "This is a good time to get a soil test, and if you're doing a vegetable garden, it's a good time to sit and make a plot."

Experts say tender plants like tomatoes and peppers shouldn't be planted before mid-May.

Salks says they are covering the perennials that are outside for the time being until the weather becomes more seasonable.
 
"The perennials aren't going to die but the leaves that had already come out, you're seeing a little bit of mottling on them," says Salks. 

"It's hard to kill some of these plants," says Kerscher.  "They just want to survive and they'll do their best to do that."

 

