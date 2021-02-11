DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - Firefighters from several companies in Berks and Montgomery counties teamed up Thursday afternoon to battle a two-alarm fire near Boyertown.
The fire was reported around 1 p.m. in a garage in the 1200 block of Reading Avenue, which is also Route 562, in Douglass Township, Berks County. Numerous vehicles were also reported to be on fire.
Officials quickly struck a second alarm, calling to the scene firefighters from Eastern Berks, Boyertown, Monocacy, Amity, and Exeter fire companies in Berks County and Gilbertsville, New Hanover, Upper Pottsgrove and West Pottsgrove in Montgomery County.
By the time the fire was extinguished, only a charred cinderblock shell of the structure remained, with a burned-out pickup truck parked nearby. Officials on the scene told 69 News that cars and motorcycles were also parked inside the garage.
Investigators have not pinpointed the exact cause of the fire, but they said there was an explosion that likely involved a propane tank.
There were no reports of injuries.