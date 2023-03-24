WEST READING, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has reported that two people were killed and seven are missing after an explosion at R.M. Palmer Company in West Reading.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Friday at the company's chocolate factory on South Second Avenue.

PEMA says a gas leak was potentially the cause of the explosion, but that has not yet been confirmed.

In addition to the fatalities and missing individuals, six people were transported to medical facilities, PEMA reported. Numerous ambulances were on scene transporting those who were injured.

Met-Ed secured electric, and rail traffic was stopped following the explosion.

Samantha Kaag, mayor of West Reading, asked that those trying to locate family and friends go to the Bicentennial pavilion located at 201 Playground Drive in the borough.

Kaag said no shelter-in-place order has been given at this time, but she asked that people avoid the area as crews work to get the gas shut off and put out the fire.

About R.M. Palmer Company

According to its website, R.M. Palmer Company has been crafting seasonal chocolate novelties — including an array of Easter bunnies and other treats — since 1948.

Its website says 850 employees work at the West Reading headquarters.