PERRY TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a house fire in Perry Township, Berks County early Wednesday morning.
A 69 News viewer says she called 911 after hearing loud explosions and seeing flames coming from the home at 40 Perry Road.
Crews responded around 2 a.m., and quickly struck three alarms for additional manpower and tankers to the scene.
Emergency radio dispatches indicated the home and several vehicles were fully involved in flames.
The fire was put under control around 3 a.m.
Officials have not released information on what happened or if anyone was hurt.