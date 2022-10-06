READING, Pa. — Seniors in Berks County had a chance to attend educational seminars and enjoy some entertainment on Wednesday.

Berks Encore held its annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading.

Seniors were able to talk with experts about health care, finances, and other topics.

Organizers said it can be challenging for seniors to locate the help they need, so the event serves as a one-stop shop.

During the Senior Expo, Berks Encore collected food for people and pets in need. The group teamed up with BARTA for a "Stuff a Bus" food drive.

Non-perishable food will go to Helping Harvest, and bags of cat and dog food will go to Humane Pennsylvania.