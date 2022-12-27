READING, Pa. - The recent stretch of extreme cold is being blamed for one death in Berks County, and possibly another.

According to the coroner, 74-year-old Bonnie Moore was found dead inside her Bethel Township home on Christmas Day. They said she had no heat after losing power.

The coroner tells us the cold played a role in another woman's death. Investigators said 55-year-old Sandra Cornwall's body was discovered near the Madison Avenue Taco Bell in Muhlenberg Township on Christmas.

Officials tell us they believe she was waiting for a bus. BARTA was not running on Christmas.

State Emergency Officials said signs of hypothermia can include memory loss, disorientation, incoherence, slurred speech and exhaustion.

According to Ready PA, if signs of hypothermia are detected, it is important to get the person to a warm location and to get medical help as soon as possible.