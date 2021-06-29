MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. | Met-Ed told 69 News that multiple outages were reported in the Hamburg and Bernville areas on Monday night.
Most of those, according to Met-Ed. were fixed in a couple of hours. And Met Ed also says that a lot of the preparation for heat waves like this start months ahead of time.
With temperatures soaring into the 90s, Met-Ed spokesman Todd Meyer says the power provider is ready for whatever comes its way.
"When we know there's a heat wave like this coming, ahead of time, we do work on the system, we make the repairs that are necessary, we also do the inspections," Meyers stated.
Meyers says many of those preparations happen months ahead of time, in the spring.
"We're looking at things from the air that you would never be able to see from the ground," he noted.
Crews use thermal cameras during those inspections to look for areas that could overheat on days like today.
"We're looking at things in the springtime when there's not nearly as much electricity running through the components," said Meyers.
And on days like these, Meyers says the equipment rarely gets a chance to cool off as more and more people head indoors.
But so far, Meyers says all looks well.
"It's holding up pretty well. We did have outages in your area last evening like Bernville, Hamburg and Bethel," he stated.
He told 69 News that about 1,600 customers the area were affected last night due to the demand for electricity.
Those outages have since been resolved.
Meyers tells us that Met-Ed has meteorologists monitoring the current conditions, which he says helps them staff accordingly.