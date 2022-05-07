WEST READING, Pa - How often have you or someone you know driven through an area and thought, "I'd love to open up a business here?"
"Down here in West Reading we loved. Always passed by we saw how packed the farmers markets get how the businesses are involved,” said Rene Benique, part owner of Ezekiel 47.
This husband and wife team are first time business owners. "He is my best friend. And I have no problem. Well, he knows I'm the boss,” Grisellies "G. G." Benique said.
They say the flowing waters of faith led them to open up Ezekiel 47 Café off Fifth & Penn Ave in West Reading.
“Ezekiel 47 speaks about living waters and flowing waters and what those things can do,” Benique said.
Those flowing waters have led to fresh brewed coffee, tea, sandwiches and more at the soon to be open spot.
It's a roller coaster of emotions. But I'm excited,” she said.
Some May remember this as a former salon and the owners say they want to keep some artistic elements in their new business.
“We actually stood with this room it is as this is so artistically pleasing . Being in this district there is so much art around. That I was like I don't want to cover this I want to stay with this,” she said.
With a small business nod to the past, they're both ready for what lies ahead.
“It was difficult it was a lot of work there was a lot of prayer involved,” Rene said.
With their faith and each other they're ready to also adapt to those changing waters.
“As we get more recognized we are willing to accommodate we are willing to expand we are willing to suggest all the suggestions we are ready for that change to bring here,” she said.
A ribbon cutting is set for noon, Friday, May 13th.
More info is available at the cafe's web site.