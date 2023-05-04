READING, Pa. – Reading just got a little sweeter.
Fabulous Cake Factory held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday with Mayor Eddie Moran in attendance.
The shop is located in the 1100 block of Muhlenberg Street.
The owners say they specialize in custom made cakes for all events. They also have pastries, bread and what they call the best coffee in Reading.
The owners say their store has been a long time coming.
"We feel excited, very emotional with everything that's been going on," said owner Edwin Rios, with Mia Edeliz Rios. "It's been a long process in the work, as you can see here, to get everything done. To finally be here, and serve the community and have the mayor, it's an honor."
The shop is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.