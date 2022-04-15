MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Inside this Farmer's Market is something 'berry' exciting.
"You just gotta take that first bite," said Joe Ferderbar, Oola Bowls co-founder and co-owner, "and then we think we'll have you hooked for life."
The Fairgrounds Farmer's Market in Muhlenberg Township is welcoming Oola Bowls. It's the 6th location for the Lancaster County-based chain crafting colorful, Instagram-able acai bowls.
"We like to use the comparison if you like the way a peanut butter and jelly sandwich tastes you probably like an acai bowl."
Acai, you say? It's a berry referred to by many as a superfood, with lots of claimed health and well-being benefits.
"There's not too many berries that have natural fats in them," said co-founder and co-owner Brock Snider.
Each Oola Bowl starts with an organic acai base. From there, it's your choice of fresh fruits, granola and more. If you can't decide, there are a number of recipes you can choose from.
"We have berries, granola, peanut butter, all fresh fruit prepared daily," said Ferderbar.
The company says on Saturday, the first 50 customers in line at 8am at the Fairgrounds Market get a free bowl to celebrate their debut in Berks.
"We've had a lot of local support from Berks County," said Snider.
If you're new to bowls, you may see a word or two on the menu you might not know how to pronounce. "I think that's the half of the fun," said Snider. "We're here to educate our customers as well."