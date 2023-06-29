READING, Pa. - A new cafe will soon be serving healthful eats and drinks with a side of inspiration in Berks County.

Divine Nutrition, a provider of healthy and delicious meal replacement shakes, energizing teas, and wellness coaching, is set to hold its grand opening 7 a.m. Friday, June 30, at 8 N. Fourth St. in Reading.

Reading Mayor Eddie Moran will attend the business' ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m.

The new health cafe, which also will offer protein waffles and protein doughnuts, will serve as a hub for the community "to gather, refuel, and prioritize their health and wellness goals," according to a news release.

"I am blessed to bring the Divine Nutrition experience to the city of Reading," owner Alexis Freytiz said. "Our mission is to inspire and empower individuals with the hope to come together, enjoy nutritious options, and gain the support they need to reach their goals.”

Freytiz is opening the cafe one year after a tragic loss.

Her mother, Amy Freytiz, who was a big part of the reason behind opening the business, passed away in a car accident on June 25, 2022.

“My faith is bigger than my fear, and with the opening of this club, it is now a part of my healing journey," Alexis said. "In order to heal, you have to feel and to grow, and you have to let go.”

With a commitment to empowering individuals to prioritize their health and wellness, Divine Nutrition offers a diverse menu of nutritious options and personalized wellness coaching to support customers in reaching their goals.

Certified coaches are on hand to guide customers on their health journey, offering advice, support, and customized plans to help individuals achieve their desired results.

For more information about Divine Nutrition, follow the business' Instagram page.