READING, Pa. - Berks County officials are warning about a fraudulent Craigslist post that apparently offered to pay people to fill out fake ballots.

Commissioner Christian Leinbach said he was made aware of the post late Thursday evening and immediately began to look into it while also putting out a statement to the public (see below).

"In the environment we're in, that is almost the equivalent of yelling 'Fire' in a crowded building," Leinbach told 69 News on Friday. "I was a little shocked to read that there was an effort supposedly for filling in ballots and it specifically says in some cases of deceased voters."

Berks County Courthouse in Reading

The ad offered to pay people $27 an hour to fill out the ballots at the Berks County Courthouse on Thursday and Friday.

Leinbach said the post was identified as coming from the Democratic National Committee, but he said the whole post was obviously fraud.

"Right away," Leinbach said, "it looked very questionable."

He said he called one of the numbers listed and the person who answered said he had been getting calls regarding the fake ad for several hours.

County officials said they don't believe he or the other person whose phone number was listed as a contact are involved, but Leinbach said they want to get to the bottom of it.

"Complete hoax, completely bogus," said Leinbach, "but we are investigating."

District Attorney John Adams is also involved in the investigation. The county said it plans to take full legal action.

