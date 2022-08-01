READING, Pa. — History lovers can travel back in time with the help of someone who knows enough about Berks County's past to fill a book, or 25.

The Berks History Center will celebrate its former president and renowned historian, George Meiser IX, by hitting the road with its Fall 2022 Road Ramble.

Meiser, who authored the 25-volume "The Passing Scene" series with his wife, Gloria Jean, helped develop the route for the self-guided driving tour, promising an "extraordinary experience" for those who take part, according to Bradley Smith, the history center's assistant director.

"This year's Road Ramble ventures off the beaten path and features lesser-known but fascinating historic sites of north-central Berks County," Smith said. "The spectacular back-road vistas will surely amaze participants."

The road ramble will take place on Sat., Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Starting at the Berks History Center on Centre Avenue in Reading, participants will ramble through Leesport, Hamburg, Lenhartsville, Virginville, and Kempton. It will wrap up at the Albany Township Historical Society, where food will be available for purchase.

Tickets cost $35/car for BHC members and $45/car for non-members.