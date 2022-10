READING, Pa. - A fallen firefighter from the Reading Fire Department will be honored this weekend.

Mark "Dewey" Kulp died of complications from COVID-19 last January.

His name will be inscribed on a bronze plaque as part of a national tribute to firefighters who died in the line of duty.

The ceremonies will be held this weekend in Maryland.

Nearly 150 firefighters who died in the line of duty are being honored.