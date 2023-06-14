COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. – A tree trapped two people inside their home in Colebrookdale Township Wednesday night.
Crews worked to remove the tree on Mill Street.
Several branches could be seen breaking through the roof of the house.
Boyertown Fire Commissioner Jeff Bealer said the people had some ways out, but their position in relation to the tree made it difficult to escape.
Crews were able to get both people out, Bealer said. He added that family is helping them.
Bealer said heavy winds coupled with the rainfall from the last week caused the collapse.