Tree down on car on Lindbergh Viaduct in Reading
Chad Blimline | 69 News

READING, Pa. - Rescue crews in east Reading were pressed into action late Thursday afternoon, after a large tree fell onto a car and trapped the driver inside.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on the western edge of the viaduct, near Hessian Road.

Police closed the viaduct in both directions while a large tow truck lifted the tree far enough off of the car so that rescue crews could work on freeing the trapped driver.

Tree down on car on Lindbergh Viaduct in Reading

Fire officials told 69 News that the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The tree that fell was rooted about 10 to 20 feet off the roadway and stretched across all four lanes of the bridge.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.