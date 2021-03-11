READING, Pa. - Rescue crews in east Reading were pressed into action late Thursday afternoon, after a large tree fell onto a car and trapped the driver inside.
It happened shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday on the western edge of the viaduct, near Hessian Road.
Police closed the viaduct in both directions while a large tow truck lifted the tree far enough off of the car so that rescue crews could work on freeing the trapped driver.
Fire officials told 69 News that the man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
The tree that fell was rooted about 10 to 20 feet off the roadway and stretched across all four lanes of the bridge.