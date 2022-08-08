...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up around 100 to 104.
* WHERE...Northern Delaware, much of New Jersey and southeastern
Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 8:00 PM Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity levels will
increase the threat of heat related health issues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak heat index values are forecast to
reach 100 to 104 this afternoon and again on Tuesday afternoon.
Low temperatures should favor the 70s, providing little relief
from the heat at night.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned location, stay
out of the sun when possible, and check on elderly relatives and
neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended
in a vehicle under any circumstance.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or late
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce
your risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health
Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in a
shaded or air conditioned environment. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.
