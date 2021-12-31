BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - People all over Berks County celebrated the New Year through several different activities.
Many fans headed to the ice to welcome in the New Year and say goodbye to 2021. The Reading Royals held their makeup Teddy Bear toss game with a year ending win, 2-0.
"I actually had tickets for a couple of those games, twice rescheduled, so now the third time's a charm and here I am," says Scott Stetzler, who attended the game.
In Boyertown the historical society held its annual Bear Drop where a bear was lowered at 6 p.m. to celebrate New Year's in Germany, a nod to the area's Pennsylvania German roots. It also gave families the opportunity to celebrate with children early.
The popular chords of Queen rung out at the Santander Center for the Performing Arts as the Reading Symphony Orchestra performed songs by the popular British Rock band.
What's New Year's Eve without some fireworks? A team spent the afternoon setting up on Skyline Drive for a midnight display over the city of Reading.
"Up here we're on the mountain and you can see through a lot of areas," says firework technician, Matt Hernandez. "Hopefully the fog holds off, pulls away and you'll be able to see it from a great distance."